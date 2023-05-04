Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

