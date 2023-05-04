Verge (XVG) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $36.82 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,858.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00304887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00540984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00066707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00405897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,175,713 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.