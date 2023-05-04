VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $226.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

