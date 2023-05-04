Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $203.97 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $206.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

