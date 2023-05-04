Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by 888 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.06. 1,011,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

