Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,820,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

