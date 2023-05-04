Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,817. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 323,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

