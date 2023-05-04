Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50 to $5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 16.8 %

VSTO traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 724,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,830. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vista Outdoor

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

