Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Vita Coco stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.71 and a beta of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
