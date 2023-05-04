Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 227,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 952,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

