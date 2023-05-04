Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SEAT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.87 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $186,761.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

