Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61 to $0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Vontier also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.66 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

