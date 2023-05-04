VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. VRES has a market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $33.87 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,078.16 or 1.00042090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03001107 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $74.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

