VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0290

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, VRES has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $72.53 million and approximately $54.52 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03001107 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $74.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

