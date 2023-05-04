VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 11.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.88. 159,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 322,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

VTEX Trading Up 11.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

About VTEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VTEX in the first quarter valued at $8,747,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in VTEX by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 302,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

