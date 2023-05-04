VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 11.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.88. 159,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 322,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
VTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
