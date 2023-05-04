vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.75. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 15,096 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

