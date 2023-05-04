Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $36.00. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 168,784 shares traded.

The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

