Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 232,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

