Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $8.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.74. 7,166,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,352,143. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

