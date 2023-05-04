Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,487,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 26,379.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock remained flat at $47.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -396.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

About Ventas



Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

