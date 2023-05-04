Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

