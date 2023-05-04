Warwick Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,507,000 after purchasing an additional 288,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 426,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,013. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

