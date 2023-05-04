Warwick Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,507,000 after purchasing an additional 288,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 426,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,013. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

