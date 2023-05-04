Warwick Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.92. 224,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,808. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

