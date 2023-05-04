Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Crown Castle comprises 0.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.00. 571,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

