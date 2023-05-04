Warwick Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.40. 18,809,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,110,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.96 and a 200 day moving average of $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

