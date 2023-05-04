Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes $926,000 Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 265,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.