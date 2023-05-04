Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $107,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $221,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WCN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,924. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

