Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $138.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.