Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $21,108.22 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $21,108.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 12 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $465.72.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88.

Shares of W opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

