Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stephens

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of W stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,328,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

