Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $31.29

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $35.10. Wayfair shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 2,836,757 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 13.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.