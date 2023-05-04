Weil Company Inc. Buys 7,160 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Criteo worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Criteo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after buying an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

