Weil Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,957,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,941,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 335.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,465,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,841 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,449,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

