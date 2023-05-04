Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 7,425 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson
In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
HOG traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $35.11. 204,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.
Harley-Davidson Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
