Weil Company Inc. Grows Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,495 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 23.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 158,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 15.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 723.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 62,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. Groupon had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.28%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.10.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

