Weil Company Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 136,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 105,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,750,070. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

