Weil Company Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 3,381,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,018,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

