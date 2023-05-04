Weil Company Inc. Invests $246,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $632.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,334. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $664.54 and a 200 day moving average of $693.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

