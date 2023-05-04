Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.62. 3,611,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,981,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

