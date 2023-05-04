Weil Company Inc. Sells 21,718 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Stride worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,308. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

