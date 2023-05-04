Weil Company Inc. Sells 6,513 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,812,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

