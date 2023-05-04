Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.