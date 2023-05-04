Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.90. 2,081,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.71%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.50%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

