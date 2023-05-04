Westchester Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 5.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $210.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,094. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

