Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $45.82. 8,363,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,290,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

