Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $29.57

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.57, but opened at $25.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 6,475,324 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 31.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

