Western Alliance Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

