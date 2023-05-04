Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.35

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Western Forest Products Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of WEF traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.07. 8,580,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.19.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
