Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.35

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of WEF traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.07. 8,580,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.19.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.0294279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

