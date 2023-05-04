Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $253.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Weyco Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Weyco Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyco Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

