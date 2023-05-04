Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Wienerberger Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

